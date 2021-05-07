Video | Ryan Benoit stumbles on scale, UFC Vegas 26 fight scratched after scary weight miss

UFC flyweight Ryan Benoit stumbled on the scale and his UFC Vegas 26 fight against Zarrukh Adashev was scratched after his scary weight miss.

Benoit vs. Adashev was expected to take place on the evening’s preliminary card. Unfortunately, the fight was scratched during the weigh-ins after Benoit failed to make weight. During his first weigh-in attempt, “Baby Face” had to be helped to the scale and then stumbled on it. He was taken off the scale after failing to register a weight. Minutes later, he was allowed to make another attempt at weighing in, but stepped on the scale at 129lbs and once again needed help to stand. After failing to make weight, the doctors made the decision to call off the fight.

Take a look at the video of Benoit suffering through a tough weight cut below (via The Mac Life).

Ryan Benoit needed assistance to stand on the scales today after an apparently brutal weight cut. #UFCVegas26 pic.twitter.com/OkgmhAOe25 — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) May 7, 2021

Benoit (10-7) was looking to get back in the Octagon for the first time since last summer when he lost a decision to Tim Elliott on Fight Island. Overall, Benoit is just 3-5 in the UFC and his spot in the flyweight division was likely on the line had he lost to Adashev. As it stands, the fight will not take place. It’s unknown if the fight will be rescheduled.

Unfortunately, Benoit was not the only weight miss of the UFC Vegas 26 weigh-ins. In addition to Benoit missing weight, Diego Ferreira missed weight for his lightweight bout against Gregor Gillespie, coming in at 160.5lbs. He ended up staying on the card after agreeing to give up 30% of his purse to Gillespie. The other fight that was canceled was Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins. The heavyweight contest was scratched after Rothwell shared on social media that Lins had gone ill and was not able to make it to the fight.

What do you think the UFC can do in order to limit these kinds of extreme weight cuts?