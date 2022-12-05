Josh Thomson reveals James Krause had devices taken and could have legal issues regarding betting scandal: “It’s racketeering”

UFC veteran Josh Thomson has given a glimpse into James Krause‘s ongoing scandal.

The head of Glory MMA and former welterweight contender has been under fire over the last month. The controversy all stems from a bout in November between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. In that outing, the latter won by first-round TKO. The Nebraska native and Krause-coached fighter went down just over a minute in due to injury.

However, there’s since been a high-profile investigation into the contest. Hours prior to the bout, Nuerdanbieke went from a slight betting favorite to a massive one. That, combined with Minner allegedly entering the contest with a knee injury, prompted an investigation.

However, the shift quickly changed to James Krause. The fighter-turned-coach is a noted gambler and runs a popular podcast and discord channel dedicated to giving picks. In the aftermath of the contest, the UFC and Nevada launched an investigation into Krause. For his part, Minner was later released from the MMA promotion.

Now, it seems that the investigation goes beyond just fighting. According to Josh Thomson, Krause recently had his devices seized in relation to a possible legal case. As the former UFC veteran noted, there are massive legal implications involving Krause, and the situation goes beyond just MMA.

“What people don’t realize is that there’s elements to this that are actually considered – it goes under the RICO act. It’s racketeering… It’s like insider trading… There’s elements of fraud that are part of this,” stated Thomson on his ‘Weighing In’ podcast. “There are legal elements here that James Krause could end up in a position where he is functionally fighting for his freedom. This is not a small time thing, this is huge.” (h/t CalfKicker)

He continued, “They’re not just taking what he said on that type of stuff, they’ve gone in and confiscated his iPads, his computers, his cell phones, his records and then if you are someone like [Darrick] Minner, they’re doing the same thing to you… It’s going to trickle down… It’s going to be a matter of time before everyone starts turning each other in. This is gonna get nasty.”

While James Krause is currently in the midst of controversy, his fighters seemingly have his back. After the UFC announced that any Glory MMA fighters would be unable to compete in their promotion, Brandon Moreno sent a message of support to his coach.

