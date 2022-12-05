UFC champion Weili Zhang reveals plans for a future clash with fellow titleholder Valentina Shevchenko: “Eventually we will run into each other”

UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang believes she’ll meet Valentina Shevchenko in the octagon.

‘Magnum’ is fresh off her title bid against Carla Esparza last month at UFC 281. In that outing, Zhang became a two-time women’s strawweight champion, defeating ‘Cookie Monster’ by submission. The Chinese fighter was also given a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for her victory.

Since winning the title last month in New York, the champion hasn’t discussed a return. Although, there is no shortage of possible challengers. However, Zhang might not even compete at 115 pounds next, as she revealed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

There, Weili Zhang teased a clash with fellow champion Valentina Shevchenko. For her part, ‘Bullet’ has been out of action since June, when she defeated Taila Santos. Since then, the Brazilian has called for a rematch, but it might have to wait.

As the champion noted, a date with the women’s flyweight champion might not be next. However, Zhang opined that given how close their weight classes are, they’ll likely fight at some point. Whenever that fight happens, ‘Magnum’ is expecting a classic.

“Yes [I’d love to face Shevchenko]. It’s a must, for sure,” Zhang said on The MMA Hour through a translator. “No question. I thought about this a couple of years back. Eventually we will run into each other in the octagon because the weight divisions are so close. I don’t know for sure if I’ll take the belt away from her, but one thing I can guarantee is it’s going to be a banger if me and the champ get in the octagon. It will be a great performance, regardless of the outcome.”

She continued, “Maybe. Maybe see what the UFC says and then it’s up in the air. I hope I fight at 125 pounds. I want to put on a great performance at 125, I don’t to want to go in just to be at 125. Also, because she’s such a great martial artist, I’m willing to step into the octagon with her to learn from her, to share the female fighting spirit in there because she’s one of the best in the world. My opponent adjusts myself. My opponent is still myself. It’s not the person I’m facing, but rather the person I am.”

