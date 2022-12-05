Jared Gordon is certain that Paddy Pimblett has “quit” in him, plans to “drown” him at UFC 282: “I’m going to make him suffer”

Jared Gordon expects to finish Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282.

Gordon is set to face Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282 in a big fight for both men. Pimblett is looking to improve to 4-0 in the UFC while Gordon is looking to derail Paddy’s hype and prove he is a legit contender at lightweight.

Although Pimblett is the betting favorite, Gordon is confident in his skill set and plans to beat the Brit. Gordon thinks Pimblett will quit when the going gets tough and plans to make that a reality on Saturday.

“I will never quit, you will have to take me out completely in order to win the fight,” Gordon said on UFC Countdown. “Paddy, I know he’s got some quit in him. So, I’m going to bring him into waters he’s never felt before. I’m going to drown him, I’m going to make him suffer until he wants to give up.”

Gordon is not scared of fighting Pimblett

If Jared Gordon does finish Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 it will be the biggest win of his career and set him up for another big fight. Yet, Gordon says he doesn’t care about any of that. Instead, he is just viewing this as another fight for him. He also isn’t buying into the hype or attention that Pimblett draws.

“He’s exciting, he’s funny and he’s a character. I think he is good for the sport. But, I’m not gonna let this get to me, the hype or the attention,” Gordon said. “When I stood in front of the Judge and they were going to tell me if I was going to prison for the rest of my life, that was a lot scarier. Going to jail, being surrounded by real criminals, that was a lot scarier. I’m not afraid to fight Paddy at all. I’m going to be his first test and come out with the victory.”

