Josh Emmett returns at UFC 269 against Dan Ige

A featherweight banger has been added to UFC 269 as Josh Emmett will return to the Octagon against Dan Ige.

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com that Emmett and Ige have been agreed to for UFC 269 on December 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the card will see Charles Oliveira defending his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier. Amanda Nunes also defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena in the co-main.

Josh Emmett (16-2) has not fought since June of 2020 where he earned a decision victory over Shane Burgos. In the fight, he tore his knee and has been sidelined since then as he has been recovering from his knee. Prior to that, he knocked out Mirsad Bektic and Michael Johnson. The Team Alpha Male product 7-2 inside the Octagon and is currently the seventh-ranked featherweight.

Dan Ige (15-4) is coming off a decision loss to Korean Zombie in the main event of a Fight Night card back in June. Prior to that, he scored a one-punch KO over Gavin Tucker to get back into the win column after losing to Calvin Kattar in another main event spot on Fight Island last summer. The Hawaiian is 7-3 in the UFC with notable wins over Edson Barboza and Bektic. He’s currently ranked ninth in the featherweight division.

With the addition of Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige, UFC 269 is as follows:

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinbbio

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Andre Muniz vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelly

