Jose Aldo says that a future career in boxing is a “possibility” but he won’t be returning to MMA: “I remain under contract”

Jose Aldo has suggested that a future in professional boxing could be a possibility for him, but he won’t return to MMA.

Last month, at the age of 36, Jose Aldo retired from mixed martial arts after an incredible run with WEC and UFC. He left the sport with a record of 31-8 and in that time, he was able to establish himself as one of the greatest featherweights in the history of the game.

The Brazilian sensation was beaten by Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 and ever since then, he’s been reflecting on one of the best combat sports careers that many fans have ever seen.

Some have questioned what exactly is going to be next for the veteran and during a recent interview, he confirmed that there’s a possible route into boxing that lies ahead – but not a return to the cage.

“I’m trying to see the best path I’ll take right now,” Aldo said. “I won’t fight MMA, that’s for sure. I thank everybody calling me from other promotions, but I haven’t left the UFC, I remain under contract with them. I’ll see where I’ll fit.”

“Boxing is a possibility,” Aldo said. “It was always a dream I had in my life, I never hid that from anyone. It was always a dream. But let’s see. Everybody says I’m still young, that I have a few years [left]. First, for now, with the birth of my son, I want to enjoy my family, and then I’ll think of the professional side.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What would you like to see Jose Aldo do in the next phase of his career? Do you expect to see him try out pro boxing or will he instead opt to stay retired? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

