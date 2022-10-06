Henry Cejudo explains how his perspective has changed after analyzing previous kickboxing fights between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira: “Israel was right”

Henry Cejudo has explained how watching Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira in kickboxing has changed his perspective on their UFC 281 fight.

Long before their mixed martial arts days, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira met on two separate occasions in the wonderful world of kickboxing. In both fights, Adesanya was extremely competitive – only to fall to two defeats at the hands of ‘Poatan’.

One came via decision and one was a knockout but at UFC 281, Adesanya will get his chance for revenge when the pair collide in the main event at Madison Square Garden.

Cejudo, who previously wasn’t sure how ‘Stylebender’ would fare, has now suggested that Adesanya was right when giving his thoughts on their kickboxing bouts.

First fight – “Watching this fight, it was a lot closer and Israel was right. Watching it now, first hand, he did lose this fight, and it’s because of this man and what he did towards the end of the second, but yeah, Israel did win the third, but that first round was all Pereira.”

Second fight – “Looking at this fight, I think my perspectives have changed from actually watching it and I do believe Israel has more of a chance now, but if you really analyze and pinpoint that fight – who is it that’s going to be the aggressor in that fight is the person that’s more likely going to win. When Israel was bringing the fight, he had more success.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Their New York City battle will end with the winner leaving as the UFC middleweight champion, a distinction currently held by Adesanya.

What do you think about Israel Adesanya’s chances against Alex Pereira at UFC 281? If he wins, and does so convincingly, would it serve as the biggest win of his career so far? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

