Jose Aldo retires from MMA competition, granted UFC release

Jose Aldo is riding off into the sunset as far as pro MMA competition is concerned.

The surefire UFC Hall of Famer has retired from the sport of MMA. Combate was the first to report the news. MMAFighting later followed up to confirm Aldo’s exit. It was also noted that Aldo’s team worked with the UFC to grant him a release.

Aldo’s UFC release will allow him to explore other opportunities such as boxing. The Brazilian legend has often talked about stepping inside the ring in the future and now he has the chance if he chooses.

The last MMA bout for Aldo took place back in August. He took on Merab Dvalishvili on the main card of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. Aldo lost the fight via unanimous decision as Dvalishvili’s wrestling was simply too much.

Aldo made his pro MMA debut back in August 2004. He competed under the EcoFight banner. He started off his career with a bang as he knocked out Mario Bigola in just 18 seconds via head kick KO.

Aldo worked his way up to the WEC banner with a record of 10-1. It was during his run with WEC that Aldo truly began his legendary status. Riding an eight-fight winning streak, including a title eliminator victory over Cub Swanson, Aldo received his first major title opportunity, challenging Mike Brown for the WEC Featherweight Championship.

Aldo dominated Brown, scoring a second-round TKO victory to take the gold. Eventually, Aldo moved on to the UFC and continued his legendary run. During his time with the UFC, Aldo defeated the likes of Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes, Chan Sung Jung, Marlon “Chito” Vera, and other notable names.

Aldo is a former two-time UFC Featherweight Champion, a former interim UFC Featherweight Champion, and a former WEC Featherweight Champion.

