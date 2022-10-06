Daniel Cormier responds to possibility of wrestling Brock Lesnar in WWE: ‘It makes a lot of sense’

Daniel Cormier is set to make his WWE debut as a special guest referee on the pro wrestling promotion’s Extreme Rules event on October 8th. That’s led many fans to speculate as to whether this could just be the first of many appearances for ‘DC’ in the squared circle.

Cormier has had offers in the past to participate in other angles with wrestlers like former NXT tag team champions the Creed Brothers. But working as a ref for the ‘Fight Pit’ match between Seth Rollins and former UFC fighter Matt Riddle on a high profile card just made sense.

- Advertisement -

And what would also make sense? A Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar match. Cormier and Lesnar famously faced off in the octagon in 2018, with Lesnar shoving Cormier across the cage. A UFC fight never materialized, and ESPN’s Marc Raimondi asked ‘DC’ whether the two could finally settle their beef in the WWE.

“This [ref gig] is honestly very good for me because people start to talk,” Cormier replied. “People start talking going, ‘Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the octagon, supposed to fight.’ So, it makes a lot of sense, but as you know, just because something makes sense, it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. So no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar.”

- Advertisement -

As for the Extreme Rules match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, Cormier revealed he wasn’t called in by WWE execs but Rollins himself.

“It wasn’t really from the people in charge,” Cormier said. “It was Seth Rollins who texted me. He goes, ‘Hey, real-life fighting in the Fight Pit, and we may be in the market for a special guest referee. Would you have any interest in it?'”

That won’t ease the minds of Riddle fans who were already worried that Daniel Cormier would show bias towards his longtime friend and wrestling idol. But ‘DC’ insists he’ll ref things fair and keep things legal in the mysterious ‘Fight Pit.’

- Advertisement -

“It takes a stern guy to referee a match like that,” Cormier said. “It ain’t going to be just any normal referee who can referee a match in the Fight Pit. So it needed someone who can really lay down the line and is comfortable in that environment. And I am comfortable in that environment. I live in the octagon, I live in the cage.”

WWE’s Extreme Rules event goes down on October 8th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins with Daniel Cormier as the special referee is set to be the co-main event, under an Extreme Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

What do you think, BJPENN Nation? Would you like to see Daniel Cormier in the WWE more, and do you think he stands a chance against Brock Lesnar in Lesnar’s house? Let us know in the comments!

- Advertisement -