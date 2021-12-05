Jose Aldo calls out TJ Dillashaw following UFC Vegas 44 win over Rob Font

UFC bantamweight contender Jose Aldo called out former champion TJ Dillashaw following his UFC Vegas 44 win over Rob Font.

Aldo defeated Font via unanimous decision in what was a great fight that served as the UFC Vegas 44 main event. Although Font outstruck Aldo in terms of significant strikes, Aldo dropped Font twice and he also had more control on the ground. In the end, the judges saw the fight unanimously for Aldo with 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46 scorecards. It was the biggest win of Aldo’s UFC bantamweight career thus far as he improved to 3-2 overall in the weight class. After losing fights to Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan to open up his 135lbs run, Aldo is now on a three-fight win streak over Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera.

Speaking to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier following UFC Vegas 44, Aldo was asked what is next for him after taking care of business against Font. As far as Aldo is concerned, he should be next in line to fight UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, for the belt. But with Yan getting the rematch with Sterling next, Aldo knows he will have to fight again, and that is why he thinks it would be better for him to fight Dillashaw next instead.

“Of course I want to fight for the title but we don’t know what’s going to happen with that. Dillashaw’s right there, so I want to fight Dillashaw. That would be the best opponent next,” Aldo said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Dillashaw returned from a two-year layoff back in July to defeat Cory Sandhagen by split decision in a war. He got injured in the fight and is still healing up, but once he is all healed up, it makes a lot of sense for Aldo to fight Dillashaw to become the new No. 1 contender.

Do you want to see the UFC book the Jose Aldo vs. TJ Dillashaw fight next?