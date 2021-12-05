Rob Font was looking to earn his fifth win in a row when he squared off with Jose Aldo in the headliner of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 44 event.

Font (19-5 MMA) had entered the highly anticipated bantamweight contest looking to build off the momentum from his most recent victory over former division champion Cody Garbrandt.

Meanwhile, Jose Aldo (31-7 MMA), the promotions former featherweight kingpin, entered UFC Vegas 44 sporting a two-fight winning streak. The Brazilian legend had scored impressive unanimous decision victories over Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera in his most previous efforts.

Saturday’s main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. While Rob Font was seemingly able to get off the better volume of punches throughout the fight, it was the powerful kicks and right hands of ‘The King of Rio’ that proved to be the difference.

Jose Aldo was able to drop the American on multiple occasions during the contest, cruising to a unanimous decision win. It was a vintage performance from the former featherweight kingpin and following the fight he called out former 135lbs champion TJ Dillashaw.

Both fighters, Font and Aldo, were taken to hospital following the conclusion of Saturday’s five round war. It was from the health center that Rob Font provided the following update for his fans.

Rob Font reacts following loss to Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 44 #UFC pic.twitter.com/OTcuNfBBke — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) December 5, 2021

”Rough night at the office,” Font wrote in the photo. “I’ll grow from this. On to the next one. Appreciate the support everyone.”

Who would you like to see Rob Font matched up against in his UFC appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!