Jorge Masvidal willing to meet Michel Pereira in the street, but not cage over callout: “How do you put your wife out there like that?”

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is willing to fight Michel Pereira. However, not in the cage.

The Brazilian is fresh off a victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio last month at UFC Vegas 55. Following the bout, Pereira called out Jorge Masvidal for a showdown in the future. The source of the callout was the Brazilian alleging that ‘Gamebred’ messaged his wife on Instagram.

In the following days, fans learned more about the private exchange between Masvidal and Pereira’s wife. The BMF champion shared screenshots of the text conversation, showing that his rival’s wife messaged him first. Along with that, Masvidal confirmed he had no interest in fighting Pereira.

Now, Jorge Masvidal has expanded his thoughts on Michel Pereira on The MMA Hour. ‘Gamebred’ stated that he would have zero problems talking to his rival in the street. However, he has zero interest in facing him in the cage over the drama.

“How do you put your wife out there like that? And then you see what happened,” said Masvidal on The MMA Hour. “I don’t know if he told her, ‘Hey, hit this guy up ’cause this is how I’m gonna make this big narrative and we’re gonna get into a fight.’ (h/t MMANews)

Jorge Masvidal continued, “If he wants to scrap, when I see his b*tch-ass I’ll scrap him, but as far as like, getting money, or him being a ranked guy, or somebody that I care to fight, nah, he doesn’t fit any of those categories,” added Masvidal. “He has to make up this fictitious story about me wanting his chick. I don’t even remember what she looks like.

“I wish them nothing but happiness in their, whatever they call it together. But as far as me and this f*cker goes, if he sees me in the street, then we can talk about it,” said Masvidal. “But in the cage? Bro, you’re literally nobody.”

What do you think about Jorge Masvidal’s comments about Michel Pereira? Sound off in the comments below!

