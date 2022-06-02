Marlon Vera slams UFC booking Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz: “Everything is to benefit Sugar”

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera believes the UFC is giving Sean O’Malley favorable matchmaking.

‘Chito’ and ‘Sugar’ are now strangers to each other in the octagon. The two faced off at UFC 252, with Vera picking up the win via first-round TKO. The bout was stopped after O’Malley injured his leg near the end of the round.

Since that contest, both men have climbed the ranks of 135-pounds. Vera currently sits at #5 in the bantamweight rankings, while O’Malley is #13. The two have also spoken a lot about their 2020 fight since it happened, and both have pushed for a rematch.

However, if the rematch happens, it won’t be soon. Sean O’Malley is set to face Pedro Munhoz next month at UFC 276. It’s a matchup that Marlon Vera believes clearly benefits his former rival.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Marlon Vera discussed Sean O’Malley’s matchup with Pedro Munhoz on Food Truck Diaries. The bantamweight contender believes the UFC purposefully gave his foe an easier fight to benefit him.

“They couldn’t find him a better fight in the top 10,” Vera told Brendan Schaub on “Food Truck Diaries.” “They find the smaller guy with the shorter reach. Everything is to benefit ‘Sugar’ because even if he lost, he’s gonna make an excuse. ‘Oh, I fought a tough guy,’ which who f*cking cares?” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Sean O’Malley continued, “I’ve beat him. When people come to me about it, I’m like, ‘I don’t need that. I’m not looking for hype, I’m not looking for more followers, I don’t give two f*cks.’ I’m making my money, I’m getting up, I’m going after the belt. I’m not going after the hype, I’m not looking to be cool because I know I’m cool. I know I’m funny, I don’t need to chase that sh*t. When you try too hard, you won’t get it.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think about Marlon Vera’s comments about Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz? Sound off in the comments below!