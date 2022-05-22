Michel Pereira claims Jorge Masvidal sent DMs to his wife: “I have a little bit of a problem with him”

Michel Pereira has a bone to pick with Jorge Masvidal.

Pereira has been on a roll as of late. He’s currently riding a five-fight winning streak. He’s coming off a huge split decision victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio. Going into the fight, Ponzinibbio was the number 14 ranked UFC welterweight. Pereira will now enter the top 15 rankings.

Following the biggest win of his pro MMA career thus far, there are quite a few options for Michel Pereira. When asked who he’d like to fight during the UFC Vegas 55 post-fight press conference, Pereira mentioned Jorge Masvidal.

He accused “Gamebred” of sliding in his wife’s DMs (h/t MMAFighting.com).

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I really want to fight Nate Diaz, because I think it would be really fun to slap each other around. I think it would be a really fun fight. I think we’re going to put on a show for all the fans. Or Jorge Masvidal, because I have a little bit of a problem with him, and I want to settle it.

“He sent an emoji to my wife, the emoji with the two hands together like ‘amen.’ He sent it to my wife. He didn’t send it to me. I’ve never actually crossed paths with him. I didn’t have a chance to ask him, so I figured I really want to understand. But I might as well understand inside the octagon, settle it over there.”

Masvidal is currently dealing with legal issues after he allegedly assaulted Colby Covington outside a restaurant in Miami Beach. The incident took place weeks after “Gamebred” lost to Covington via unanimous decision.

As far as styles go, many would probably agree that Pereira vs. Masvidal would be nothing short of fireworks. Time will tell if it’s a direction the UFC would be willing to take in the near future.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below