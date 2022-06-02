Tom Aspinall responds to Chael Sonnen slamming him for his promotional skills: “I am not a WWE entertainer”

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall has responded to Chael Sonnen’s criticism of his promotional skills.

The 29-year-old is one of the fastest-rising fighters in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Having been signed to the promotion in 2020, he’s scored five wins inside the octagon. Aspinall was last seen submitting Alexander Volkov in March at UFC London.

Despite that success, Chael Sonnen believes he still has some stuff to work on. On his YouTube channel, ‘The Bad Guy’ criticized the Englishman’s promo work and stated he needed a manager. The comments from Sonnen come weeks after Aspinall stated he doesn’t deserve a title shot.

On his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated:

“Aspinall does interviews like a 13-year-old fan,” said Sonnen. “Aspinall cuts an interview that he should not receive a title shot. Somebody else should, he’s not ready for it. All right, we got a young guy who wants to show a sense of humility, who never should have done an interview that said that. But everybody’s gotta have a mistake before they can make a correction.”

Tom Aspinall has now responded to Chael Sonnen’s comments on an Instagram story. There, the heavyweight contender confirmed that he has zero intentions of changing himself anytime soon and that he’s fine not being a WWE-Esque entertainer.

“I’m more than happy being myself thanks and not selling myself out and acting like a [clown] for views and money. I am not a WWE entertainer I’m one of the greatest heavyweights to walk on this [Earth] and it will be shown in my body of work from my UFC debut until I retire in 10 years. I don’t need to talk s***. Happy to be myself.”

