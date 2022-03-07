Jorge Masvidal sends support to Drake after rapper loses $275k betting on him: “Dinner on me”

Jorge Masvidal has sent support to Drake after the rapper lost money betting on him.

Last Saturday, ‘Gamebred’ and Colby Covington clashed in the main event of UFC 272. The fight itself had lots of bad blood heading into it, thanks to their previous friendship. However, the headliner got an added wrinkle to the story on fight night.

On the night of the event, it was learned that the Grammy-award-winning rapper Drake bet on the main event. The artist reportedly bet $275k (in bitcoin) on Jorge Masvidal earning the victory, but that’s not what happened.

Instead, Covington dominated the bout. While Masvidal did have his moments, including a fourth-round knockdown, he was thoroughly outwrestled. At the end of 25 minutes, ‘Chaos’ earned the victory via a wide unanimous decision.

Following the fight, he decided to take some shots at the rapper in the post-fight press conference. ‘Chaos’ recommended that he stop sports betting, and go back to rapping instead.

“Let’s talk about all the money Drake lost tonight. He needs to go back to selling those sh**ty albums to get back the money. He should have gone to America’s Pick of the Week by MyBookie. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I am America’s champ and I was America’s pick of the week. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your sh**ty little albums and rapping.”

Now, Jorge Masvidal has taken to social media to show his support to the rapper. ‘Gamebred’ kept his message simple on Twitter, letting the rapper know that dinner is on him whenever the two next meet in Miami.

Next time you in Miami dinner on me @Drake — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 6, 2022

What do you think about Drake losing money betting on Jorge Masvidal? Who would you put your money on to face Gamebred next? Sound off in the comments below!