Colby Covington reacts after discovering Drake lost $275k betting on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Colby Covington has weighed in on rapper Drake betting on Jorge Masvidal to win at UFC 272 this past weekend.

Everyone now knows that Covington (17-3 MMA) beat Masvidal (35-16 MMA) Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Covington succeeded via unanimous decision — 50-44, 50-45 and 49-46 and is now 2-2 in his last four fights.

Masvidal has a not so impressive record of losing three in a row, twice to Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) and now to Colby Covington.

‘Chaos’ took the time to rub his own win, and Drake’s $$$ loss, in Drake’s face at the post-fight press conference. It was Drake who placed a $250,000 bet (in Bitcoin) on ‘Gamebred’ to win at UFC 272.

Colby Covington: Let's talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight…#UFC272 pic.twitter.com/VoD6hmOzGv — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 6, 2022

“Let’s talk about all the money Drake lost tonight,” Covington said with a smile. “He needs to go back to selling those sh**ty albums to get back the money. He should have went to America’s Pick of the Week by my bookie. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I am America’s champ and I was America’s pick of the week. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your sh**ty little albums and rapping.”

So there you have it ‘America’s Champ’ while praising himself, took the time to diss Drake over his betting skills and his ‘sh**ty” albums and rapping.

Drake, who has a reported net worth of $180 million, making him one of the richest rappers in the world, is probably not hurting too much over the $250K loss.

Colby Covington, continues to make friends by talking smack.

As for what is next for ‘Chaos’? Whoever he fights, it is sure to be a major attraction for fans and foes alike. Colby did call out Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) after the UFC 272 post fight press conference but time will tell if they will meet in the cage next.

