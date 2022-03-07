Rafael dos Anjos reveals Islam Makhachev requested $1 million to take UFC 272 short-notice fight

Rafael dos Anjos has revealed why his proposed fight with Islam Makhachev fell apart.

The former UFC lightweight champion was set to face Rafael Fiziev at UFC 272. However, days before the fight, his foe came down with COVID-19 and was forced out. Following that news, Islam Makhachev offered to step in on short notice and fight dos Anjos.

The two had previously been booked three times and were on their way to their fourth. Dos Anjos and Makhachev agreed to fight at welterweight on Twitter, but the following day it was announced that Renato Moicano was in instead. Dana White later revealed that the fight was made after Makhachev reportedly turned the bout down.

The former champion went on to defeat his Brazilian counterpart via unanimous decision at UFC 272. Days after the event, Rafael dos Anjos has given his take on why the fight fell apart. On The MMA Hour, he argued that the fight fell apart because he called Makhachev’s bluff.

“You heard what Dana said. Islam didn’t take the fight. I said 165, and he could’ve done 165, but he said 170. I said I’d do 170 no problem, I even showed my scale after training at 171. The next morning, they said they weren’t taking the fight. I think I just called his bluff, that’s what it was. I think they thought I wouldn’t take this fight at 170.”

Rafael dos Anjos continued, revealing that the Russian asked for $1 million to actually accept the bout.

“No [I didn’t hear why he turned the fight down]. I heard he asked for like a million dollars or something to fight. That’s what I heard.”

What do you think about Islam Makhachev turning down the fight against Rafael dos Anjos? Who would you pick to win a fight between the two lightweight contenders? Sound off in the comments below!