Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns, reveals the fight “that makes the most sense” for his comeback

Jorge Masvidal has given his thoughts on a potential welterweight showdown with fellow contender Gilbert Burns.

While he may have enjoyed an incredible year back in 2019, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Jorge Masvidal ever since then. ‘Gamebred’ has lost three straight fights, two to Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title and one to rival Colby Covington. Many have wondered whether or not he’s got what it takes to get back to the top of the 170-pound division, and most importantly, have wondered how motivated he is to do so.

One man who can’t help but call him out is Gilbert Burns, who is coming off the back of an entertaining loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

During a recent interview, Masvidal spoken candidly about what he wants next.

“The one that makes the most sense is that little b**** Conor,” Masvidal said. “I wouldn’t mind getting a fat paycheck for beating that midget’s ass up. I don’t know if it’s going to happen.

“Gilbert makes sense, but also, Leon’s been calling me out left and right saying he wants to defend the title [should he beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278] against me. Let’s go, I’ll go to England and beat your ass again.”

“I want to fight Gilbert — but is it going to be this year, is it going to be next year? I don’t know,” Masvidal said. “I’ve got to heal myself up, and also, not to be a Debbie Downer, but I do have some legal issues I’ve got to take care of and address, then I’ll get right back on the murder scene. I’ve got three felonies they’re charging me with. So I need to handle this, then it’s back to breaking faces.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal vs Gilbert Burns? Let us know in the comments!