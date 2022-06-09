Gilbert Burns targets return against Jorge Masvidal: “I can beat the s*it out of him”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is targeting a fight with Jorge Masvidal.

The Brazilian has been out of action since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 in April. While he came up short, Burns was praised for his performance as he took the undefeated Chechen to the limit. The pair received a Fight of the Night bonus for their efforts.

Following the bout, the 35-year-old stated that he wanted a big fight next. Burns called for fights against both Diaz brothers, as well as Jorge Masvidal. For his part, ‘Gamebred’ agreed to the fight on Twitter. However, the bout hasn’t been booked as of now.

Weeks after Jorge Masvidal agreed to fight him, Gilbert Burns is still awaiting a date. In an interview with The Underground, the former title challenger gave his thoughts on the matchup. It’s safe to say he’s confident in a fight against the BMF titleholder.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I want a big fight. I want to fight Jorge Masvidal, I think that’s the fight that they gonna make it. Like I said, I have tremendous respect for Jorge, guy’s got over 50 fights, crazy knockouts, fought in the streets. That’s the fight I want, I still believe we’re going to put on a show and I can beat the s*it out of him. Like I said, I got a lot of respect for him, but I still believe I’m going to beat him up. I just believe we’re going to put on a show.”

Gilbert Burns continued, “I know [Masvidal] wants it, I saw him talking, he talked about the fight, he wants the fight. I know the UFC has interest in making that fight. I’m pretty confident the fight is going to happen. I don’t know when, I believe at the end of the year. September, October, November, I’ll put it in that timeframe”.

What do you think about Gilbert Burns’s comments? Do you want to see him fight Jorge Masvidal? Sound off in the comments below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below