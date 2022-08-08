Michael Chandler questions if Dustin Poirier still considers himself one of the best in world: “We all know what going after a fight against Nate Diaz means”

Michael Chandler has questioned whether or not Dustin Poirier still believes he’s one of the best fighters in the world.

The introduction of Michael Chandler to the UFC family has certainly been entertaining. In addition to being in four incredibly fun fights with a 2-2 record, he’s also a real ‘company man’ who doesn’t shy away from any challenge that comes his way.

At UFC 281 later this year, he’ll face one of his biggest tests yet when he goes head to head with Dustin Poirier in a massive lightweight clash.

The two rivals have had some bad blood in recent times and they’ll settle their differences at Madison Square Garden.

As it turns out, ‘Iron Mike’ isn’t so sure that ‘The Diamond’ still sees himself as one of the best fighters in the game.

“I wake up every morning thinking about being a UFC champion,” Chandler said. “I’ve had one crack at it. Dustin’s now had a couple cracks at it. He’s talked about going up to 170. I think it’s hard for him to make the weight. I think he’s talked about retiring. He’s talked about passion, he’s talked about desire, does he have it any more? He’s talked about fighting Nate Diaz. We all know what going after a fight against Nate Diaz [means]. It begs the question — does he truly believe he’s one of the best in the world anymore?

“I think he’s one of the best in the world but he’s also had a couple Conor [McGregor] fights, he’s got a little bit of money in the bank, he’s getting older, it’s hard for him to make the weight, he’s talked about going up to 170. These are all telltale signs that I think this is the right time for me to fight him and the wrong time for him to fight me. That’s no disrespect against him. I want to compete against him. I compete against anybody in the top 5 that’s going to get me towards a title shot.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Michael Chandler’s assessment of Dustin Poirier?