Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev react to the “Bad Meets Evil” video promo for their fight at UFC 279

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev have reacted to the release of a new promo video for their UFC 279 main event.

On September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nate Diaz will compete in the final fight on his UFC contract when he battles Khamzat Chimaev in what should be a mammoth showdown in Sin City. The contest is considered to be a mismatch by many with Chimaev being viewed as the clear favourite, but we all know counting someone like Diaz out before the fight has even begun is a mistake.

The promotion is clearly wanting to build this showdown up as much as they possibly can, and this past weekend, they released a Bad vs Evil promo via Instagram that grabbed the attention of both competitors.

Diaz responded with a closed fist to indicate that he’s ready for war, whereas Chimaev wrote the Diaz brothers’ signature 209 before adding a casket symbol – standard form from ‘Borz’.

Despite what we may all think about the UFC pushing forward with this kind of booking, there’s no way of denying that this easily has the potential to be one of the biggest mixed martial arts fights of the year. Diaz will want to go out in style, Chimaev wants to continue his push towards a welterweight title shot, and the fans just want to be entertained.

With just over a month to go, we can only imagine how hard in the paint the UFC is going to go between now and fight night.

Did you enjoy the promo released by the UFC? Do you think there’s a good chance Nate Daiz can pull off the upset and defeat Khamzat Chimaev? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!