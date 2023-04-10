Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns’ allegations that he was greasing at UFC 287: “Maybe he should blame his technique”

Jorge Masvidal says he wasn’t greased up at UFC 287 and would never cheat despite what Gilbert Burns said.

In the co-main event of the pay-per-view card, Masvidal was looking to snap his three-fight losing skid as he took on Burns in a crucial fight. In the end, it was Burns who won a clear-cut decision but what made storylines was after the fight was the Brazilian accusing Masvidal of greasing.

“I think I showed a lot of improvement, and that guy was freaking slippery. That’s an old dog, Miami trick with the lotion, because he was so slippery. Wow. One hundred percent, I do believe [he was greasing],” Burns said after UFC 287 about Masvidal greasing. “I know those old tricks those guys do. You know what they do? They wake up on [Saturday] and they take the first shower and they put a lot of lotion on the body. The skin absorbs the lotion, and then after three hours, you do it again, and then after, you do it again, and then after, you do it again, and your body absorbs. Whenever you start sweating a lot [the lotion comes out]. For sure he did that, 100 percent he did. I’m telling you.”

Right away, many were curious as to what Jorge Masvidal would say about the allegations, and on Monday he was on The MMA Hour and addressed Burns’ claims. Not only did Masvidal deny them, but he also took a shot at Gilbert Burns in the process.

“There were like three commissioners backstage, numerous people backstage besides USADA,” Masvidal responded to Burns. “I have never greased, I have never been caught for cheating or anything, maybe I’m the sweetest motherf****r, who knows? But, I have never greased, I have never put on anything in my life forever. I have never done that in my life. Maybe he should blame his technique. Not being able to do anything but hold me.

“I’ve never cheated, the referee was there touching me constantly, breaking us up, and moving us around. You are telling me he couldn’t feel if I had grease? He knows the difference between that and sweating, so it’s whatever bro,” Masvidal said. “I’ve never cheated and I’m not about to cheat. I’ve never even had a point taken away from me in all my 50-something pro fights. For this guy to try and slander my name on my last one, whatever bro.”

In the end, Gilbert Burns still got his hand raised at UFC 287 as he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal was actually greased up at UFC 287?