Ahead of UFC return Max Holloway is making “no excuses” for trilogy loss to Alexander Volkanovski: “I hate when people whine”

Just days ahead of his return, former UFC champion Max Holloway is making no excuses for his last fight.

‘Blessed’ has been out of the octagon since his co-main event spot against Alexander Volkanovski last July. While the trilogy bout was highly anticipated, Holloway entered the third fight down in the series 0-2. Granted, both of those contests were very close, and many felt the Hawaiian deserved the nod in the second bout.

However, the third outing at UFC 276 last year wasn’t close. In the featherweight championship trilogy bout last July, ‘The Great’ dominated. Volkanovski ultimately put a beating on the former titleholder for five rounds, retaining the 145-pound gold by a lopsided unanimous decision.

Almost a year on from that defeat, Max Holloway is set to return this Saturday night. In the main event of UFC Kansas City, the former featherweight champion will meet Arnold Allen. ‘Almighty’ enters the matchup riding a wave of momentum, defeating names such as Calvin Kattar and Dan Hooker in recent octagon appearances.

Days out from his return, Holloway isn’t making any excuses for the defeat to Volkanovski, and subsequent hiatus. In an interview with ESPN, the former champion discussed his impending return to the octagon.

Max Holloway discusses UFC 276 loss to Alexander Volkanovski

“Losing sucks bro. Losing sucks, it is what it is.” Max Holloway stated in the interview with ESPN. “But, I’m not here to make any excuses, that man was just better on that night. It is what it is, that’s what happens. I don’t want to sit and tell you all, ‘I didn’t feel good that night, I had a sore stomach, blah, blah, blah, and this and that’. But I hate when people whine man, I hate when people make excuses.”

He continued, “I’m not going to make any excuses for myself. I went out there, I made that walk, I believed I could get it done, I didn’t. He was just the better man that night bro, he looked super good in there. That’s just it man. Every dog has its day, and that was his day. We’ll go from there, and see what happens.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Max Holloway’s return? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!