UFC 287 | Pro fighters make their picks for Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

In the co-main event of UFC 287, an intriguing welterweight scrap goes down as Gilbert Burns takes on Jorge Masvidal. Heading into the fight, Burns is a sizeable -530 favorite while ‘Gamebred’ is a +360 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. To no surprise, the pros believe Burns will get it done by using his wrestling and grappling, but some think Masvidal will be able to get the KO win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal:

Rob Font, UFC bantamweight: Jorge Masvidal by knockout.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m a fan of both guys but I expect Burns to get it done. His grappling is too much and his striking is very good, and I think he will be able to take Masvidal down.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I really do like both of them, I don’t want to see either lose so I’ll say draw.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Burns out-grapples him to win a decision, similar to what he did against Wonderboy.

Marlon Moraes, PFL featherweight: I’m going with Jorge Masvidal by KO.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Gilbert Burns takes it. I think he can just out-grapple Masvidal and win a decision.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: That should be a good one but I’ll go with Gilbert Burns. He has been more active.

Zak Cummings, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Burns. I like Jorge a lot but Gilbert will be too much for him.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Gilbert Burns, easy. I think he takes Masvidal down and just mauls him on the ground.

***

Fighters picking Gilbert Burns: Billy Quarantillo, Brandon Royval, Davey Grant, Mario Bautista, Zak Cummings, Steven Peterson

Fighters picking Jorge Masvidal: Rob Font, Marlon Moraes

Undecided: Adrian Yanez

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for the UFC 287 main event between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Who do you think will win at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns or Jorge Masvidal?