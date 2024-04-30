Gilbert Burns calls for rematch against Kamaru Usman: “I was very emotional in that first fight”

Gilbert Burns wants a rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next.

‘Durinho’ is fresh off a return to the cage last month in Miami at UFC 299. That bout ended a nearly yearlong hiatus for Gilbert Burns, as he faced the rising Jack Della Maddalena. The Brazilian had a lot of success in that bout but wound up suffering a third-round knockout loss to the Australian.

Since that defeat in March, Gilbert Burns has been quiet about a return to the cage. However, the former title challenger knows who he wants next. Speaking in a recent appearance on the ‘Show Me The Money’ podcast, Burns called for a rematch with Kamaru Usman next. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is coming off a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in October.

After that short-notice loss to ‘Borz’, Kamaru Usman confirmed his intent to return to 170 pounds. With that being the case, Gilbert Burns is more than willing to welcome him back to welterweight. Speaking on the podcast, the former title challenger stated that he wants a second crack at Usman, because of how emotional he was in their first bout.

Gilbert Burns calls for rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

I don’t think he would do it, but I would love to do that fight [next].” Gilbert Burns stated on the podcast, calling for a rematch against Kamaru Usman. “I think it’s a [fight] back in the top five for me, a rematch. For sure, I’ll fight him [again]. I was very emotional in that first fight, it was my first title fight… I made a couple of mistakes, and I don’t think I would do that again.”

He continued, “But Kamaru, he’s a very intelligent fighter. Back then, he was the guy. I think it would be an amazing fight. If I could pick, that would be my pick for my next fight.”

As many fans likely remember, the two welterweights first competed at UFC 258 in February 2021. Despite some early success from Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman rallied and scored a third-round stoppage win over his former teammate. Three years on from that bout, the Brazilian is ready to run it back without gold on the line.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC title challenger? Do you want to see Gilbert Burns vs. Kamaru Usman 2? Who do you have winning that potential rematch?