Jorge Masvidal reacts after Nate Diaz says goodbye to the fight game

Jorge Masvidal may very well be Nate Diaz’s final opponent in MMA.

After Masvidal beat Diaz by doctor stoppage in the main event of UFC 244, Diaz was not happy with it. He wanted a rematch, yet Dana White was not interested so the Stockton, California-native instead said goodbye to the fight game.

Fuck a rematch this shit was over before it started

Goin on out on tour

Peace out fight game ✌🏼 https://t.co/H6N3hH1O4k — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 7, 2019

“F**k a rematch this shit was over before it started. Going on out on tour. Peace out fight game,” Diaz wrote.

Now, a day later, Masvidal took to social media to react to Diaz stepping away from fighting. But, he let him know he will be ready for a rematch.

Heard it might be true. If so, it was fun sharing the cage with you. If you ever get that itch, I’ll be waiting. Until then, I’m gonna go get this paper #theresurrection pic.twitter.com/lILIZN7qpo — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 8, 2019

“Heard it might be true. If so, it was fun sharing the cage with you. If you ever get that itch, I’ll be waiting. Until then, I’m gonna go get this paper #theresurrection,” Masvidal tweeted.

If this is the end, Nate Diaz ends his MMA career with a record of 20-12 including wins over Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor, and Jim Miller among others. He fought for UFC gold once back in 2012 but came up short against Benson Henderson. Diaz is still one of the biggest stars in the sport and many will hope he comes back.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, is riding a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming in 2019 and coming by stoppage. In March, he knocked out Darren Till in England then followed that up with a record-breaking five-second knockout win over Ben Askren to set up the Diaz fight. He could very well be fighting for the welterweight title next.

If this is truly the end for Diaz, he goes down as a legend and a fan favorite. But, if he does come back, Masvidal made it known the rematch is there for him if he wants it.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal’s comment towards Nate Diaz saying goodbye to the fight game? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/8/2019.