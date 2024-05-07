Bellator champion Patchy Mix says he “would sleep” UFC’s Sean O’Malley: “I’m one round removed from being 31 in a row”

Mix’s confidence

“It’s because of the letters in front of my name. That’s it,” Mix told MMAMania.com. “Look at me and who they deem as the best Bantamweight in the world.”

“Look at Sean O’Malley’s credentials next to my credentials. I fought just as tough competition. I have more finishes than him. He’s lost more rounds than me. I’m one round removed from being 31 in a row: 11-0 as an amateur, 19-1 as a pro. He barely beat that Andre Crocodile kid (Soukhamthath). He kicked him in the leg, and the guy almost had to get f—king airlifted out of the cage. So it’s like, you know, I’ve barely lost any rounds in my whole life.

And then you watch what little Petr Yan did to him. You look at that fight, Petr Yan and him, look how close that was. And then you look at Maga [Magomedov], and you look at him fighting Petr Yan. (Yan and Magomedov are 1-1 against each other). The only person out of the stratosphere is me. I slept Maga. Just as I would sleep Petr Yan too, I would sleep Sean O’Malley too, and so on and so forth. There’s not a guy over there that can really contest with me. I think the toughest matchup for me probably would be Merab.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

