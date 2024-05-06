Tom Aspinall sounds off on Jon Jones avoiding a fight against him: “The guy’s playing games again”

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is unsure that Jon Jones will ever fight him.

The British heavyweight has been out of action since a first-round knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich in November. As many fans likely remember, that UFC 295 bout was a short-notice one for Tom Aspinall. After Jon Jones withdrew from his title defense against Stipe Miocic, he stepped up on two weeks’ notice to fight for interim gold.

Six months removed from that knockout, Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones are each working toward their returns. However, they won’t be fighting each other. The interim champion has been linked to a rematch with Curtis Blaydes in July, while ‘Bones’ is expected to fight Miocic sometime in the late summer. The expectation was that if both men won, they would fight at some point in 2024.

However, Jon Jones has been providing a lot of pushback on that idea. Earlier this week on X, the UFC heavyweight champion released a series of posts about Tom Aspinall. ‘Bones’ stated that in his view, a fight with light-heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira would be a far bigger fight. While that’s debatable, his comments have seemingly irritated Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall responds to UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’s recent comments

In a recent appearance on TNT Sports, Tom Aspinall was asked about Jon Jones’ recent comments. There, the UFC’s interim heavyweight champion stated that he doesn’t really care what the legend says until he signs a deal to fight him. However, at this point, he doubts he ever will.

“Yeah. It has nothing to do with me, mate. If we can get old Jon to ever sign a contract with my name on the other side of the contract, I’ll talk about him for hours on this show. Hours.” Tom Aspinall responded when asked about Jon Jones’ comments. “But right now, the guy’s playing games again. Trying to convince the public of what he wants, and what he doesn’t want. Which he does really well.”

He continued, “As I said, we can chat about Jon if he, if and when, he ever signs a contract with my name on the other side of it. Right now, let’s be honest, it’s not looking very likely.”

What do you make of these comments from the interim UFC heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall or Alex Pereira?