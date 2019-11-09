VIDEO | Coaches of Logan Paul and KSI fight backstage

The rivalry between YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI goes beyond them.

The two fought in an amateur boxing match last summer where they fought to a draw. Since then, the feud has only gotten worse and on Nov. 9 they will become professionals as they will headline a show at the Staples Center. The card is presented by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

In the lead up to the fight, they have trash-talked each other. But, one of the biggest rivalries was between Paul and KSI’s coaches in Shannon Briggs and Viddal Riley. The two have yelled at each other every time they have seen one another. Lately, they have gotten in each other’s face.

Now, following Friday’s weigh-in, the bad blood boiled over as Briggs and Riley got into a fight backstage.

As you can see in the video, Briggs was chanting his go-to line ‘let’s go champ’ where he saw KSI’s team and Viddal Riley where he knocked off Riley’s hat and went after him. The two were immediately separated by security.

Sky Sports Boxing was in the middle of doing a broadcast when the fight happened and they caught security holding back Riley in the video above.

There is no question tensions are high for both teams as the fight is on Saturday night after over a year-long feud building up to this point.

Both fighters and Eddie Hearn have said a knockout will happen as they are now fighting in 10-ounce gloves with no head guards. Logan Paul has said it will be first-round decapitation while KSI has said it will be fourth or fifth-round TKO once the American gasses out like he did in the first fight.

Currently, the betting lines have Paul as a -210 favorite while KSI is a +170 underdog.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/8/2019.