Dustin Poirier compares and contrasts UFC 302 foe Islam Makhachev and former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier sees distinct similarities and differences between former foe Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC 302 adversary Islam Makhachev.

Poirier will hope that the ‘third time’s the charm’ when he faces the lightweight titleholder Makhachev in the UFC 302 main event on June 1. He returns for his third career lineal lightweight title shot and is hoping to finally reach the pinnacle of the division.

Poirier is riding a lot of momentum after a knockout win over Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299. Arman Tsarukyan was expected to be the next title challenger after winning at UFC 300 but declined the title shot due to unideal timing.

Poirier will face Nurmagomedov’s star pupil, Makhachev, for a shot at UFC gold. He lost to Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 after winning the interim belt against Max Holloway.

Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are close friends, allies, and training partners. Poirier feels some tendencies make Makhachev a potentially tougher test than Nurmagomedov.