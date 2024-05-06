Demetrious Johnson criticizes UFC’s decision to make Alexandre Pantoja/Steve Erceg the UFC 301 headliner: ‘It’s very frustrating!’

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson feels the promotion shouldn’t continue to book flyweight pay-per-view main events after UFC 301.

UFC flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja outpointed Steve Erceg in an instant classic at UFC 301. Pantoja capped off his first-career UFC pay-per-view headliner with a gritty performance to retain the flyweight belt.

Pantoja, Erceg, and the other UFC 301 fighters had to compete in a wild weekend in sports. This includes Canelo Alvarez’s boxing return, the NBA Playoffs, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

While the exact PPV buys count hasn’t been publicized as of this writing, it was expected to be a low-sell for the UFC. UFC 301 came on the heels of an eventful night at UFC 300, and the Rio de Janeiro card lacked star power.

Johnson, who topped four UFC PPVs during his legendary career, thinks flyweight title bouts aren’t meant to headline PPV cards.