Demetrious Johnson criticizes UFC’s decision to make Alexandre Pantoja/Steve Erceg the UFC 301 headliner: ‘It’s very frustrating!’

By Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson feels the promotion shouldn’t continue to book flyweight pay-per-view main events after UFC 301.

Demetrious Johnson, Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg

UFC flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja outpointed Steve Erceg in an instant classic at UFC 301. Pantoja capped off his first-career UFC pay-per-view headliner with a gritty performance to retain the flyweight belt.

Pantoja, Erceg, and the other UFC 301 fighters had to compete in a wild weekend in sports. This includes Canelo Alvarez’s boxing return, the NBA Playoffs, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

While the exact PPV buys count hasn’t been publicized as of this writing, it was expected to be a low-sell for the UFC. UFC 301 came on the heels of an eventful night at UFC 300, and the Rio de Janeiro card lacked star power.

Johnson, who topped four UFC PPVs during his legendary career, thinks flyweight title bouts aren’t meant to headline PPV cards.

Demetrious Johnson questions UFC for booking flyweight-led PPVs

In a recent breakdown on his YouTube channel, Johnson weighed in on the UFC 301 main event.

“When flyweights headline a UFC pay-per-view, I’m one of them, I headlined multiple UFC pay-per-views. Was a champion for six years,” Johnson said. “It’s very frustrating. [The UFC] has to let the flyweights be a co-main event. Don’t let us be main events, we don’t drive enough buzz to garner a f**** press conference.”

UFC 301 didn’t have a pre-fight press conference last Thursday, as typical for most PPV fight weeks. In contrast, the entire UFC 300 card was involved in the pre-fight press conference.

After a legendary MMA career, Johnson has turned his attention to new ventures. He’s gone viral for his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu showings and has teased an appearance in boxing.

Pantoja’s first flyweight title defense against Brandon Royval in December served as the UFC 296 co-main event. His title win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 was also slated in the co-headlining slot.

Erceg earned a title shot and a PPV main event in just his fourth fight with the UFC. The loss to Pantoja snapped an 11-fight winning streak.

Johnson still keeps a firm eye on the division he once reigned, but he feels UFC flyweights aren’t a suitable fit for PPV main event spotlights.

Alexandre Pantoja Demetrious Johnson Steve Erceg UFC

