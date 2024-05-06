WATCH | The Rock starts MMA training to prepare for starring role of ‘The Smashing Machine’

By Josh Evanoff - May 6, 2024

WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is now preparing to play former UFC heavyweight Mark Kerr.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

‘The Smashing Machine’ was one of the earliest documentaries about the dark side of MMA. The HBO-made documentary came out in 2002 and starred the aforementioned Mark Kerr. The former UFC heavyweight was once one of the biggest stars in the sport but ended his career dealing with addiction and mental issues.

The documentary was a big hit at the time, and in 2019, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announced plans to make a movie out of it. The WWE wrestler would play the role of Mark Kerr, and the news was announced at UFC 244 weigh-ins. Johnson later handed out the ‘BMF’ title for the main event featuring Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Nearly five years removed from that announcement at UFC 244, the movie is finally in production. Earlier this year it was revealed that ‘The Rock’ will continue to star in the film, now being made by A24. The film will be directed by Benny Safdie, who is most known for creating the 2019 blockbuster Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL SOUNDS OFF ON JON JONES AVOIDING A FIGHT AGAINST HIM: “THE GUY’S PLAYING GAMES AGAIN”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson starts training to play former UFC fighter Mark Kerr

The WWE superstar has now taken to Instagram, showing his preparation for the role. In a video uploaded to Instagram this week, ‘The Rock’ showed himself hitting the pads. Johnson also did a bit of work on the ground, which makes sense given Mark Kerr’s reputation as a wrestler.

“Day 1. MMA training camp. Preparing for “Smashing Machine”.” Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “I’m learning daily and it’s been a very humbling, intense and motivating journey into this world of combat and becoming, Mark Kerr – the two-time @UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Champion. I’m a hard worker, but I realized that I’d have to work harder with this role than anything I’ve ever worked for in my life.”

He continued, “This physicality is just one part of the larger journey, that is truly a team effort. Growing and grateful.”

As of now, ‘The Smashing Machine’ starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Mark Kerr lacks a release date. However, the film is expected to be released at some point in 2025.

What do you make of this news involving the former UFC heavyweight? Do you buy Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Mark Kerr?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson UFC

Related

Demetrious Johnson, Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg

Demetrious Johnson criticizes UFC's decision to make Alexandre Pantoja/Steve Erceg the UFC 301 headliner: 'It's very frustrating!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski open to fourth fight with Max Holloway for the BMF belt

Cole Shelton - May 6, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski would fight Max Holloway again as long as the BMF title is up for grabs.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall sounds off on Jon Jones avoiding a fight against him: "The guy's playing games again"

Josh Evanoff - May 6, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is unsure that Jon Jones will ever fight him.

Chael Sonnen, Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Chael Sonnen blasts Charles Oliveira's 'list of demands' associated with Conor McGregor/Michael Chandler backup role

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

Chael Sonnen thinks Charles Oliveira might’ve blown his chances at being the backup fighter to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier responds to Islam Makhachev calling him an "easy fight" ahead of UFC 302

Cole Shelton - May 6, 2024

Dustin Poirier has responded to Islam Makhachev claiming he is an easy fight ahead of UFC 302.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier credits 'smart' Jon Jones after Alex Pereira fight pitch: "I would've done what Jon is doing!"

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024
Benoît Saint-Denis
UFC

Benoît Saint-Denis calls surging lightweight his 'dream fight' and not Islam Makhachev

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Benoît Saint-Denis has a name in mind as his most desirable fight in the 155lb division, and it’s not Islam Makhachev.

Matt Brown
UFC

Matt Brown announces his retirement from the UFC

Susan Cox - May 6, 2024

Veteran welterweight Matt Brown has announced his retirement from the UFC.

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Video | Sean O’Malley shares footage of previous sparring session with Alexandre Pantoja

Susan Cox - May 6, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is sharing footage of the previous sparring session he had with Alexandre Pantoja.

Daniel Cormier, José Aldo
Jose Aldo

Daniel Cormier questions why Jose Aldo ever retired after performance in comeback fight at UFC 301

Susan Cox - May 6, 2024

Daniel Cormier is questioning why Jose Aldo ever retired after his comeback performance at UFC 301.