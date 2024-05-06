Alexander Volkanovski open to fourth fight with Max Holloway for the BMF belt

By Cole Shelton - May 6, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski would fight Max Holloway again as long as the BMF title is up for grabs.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway

Volkanovski and Holloway have fought three times, and the Aussie has won on all three occasions by way of decision. The third fight was the most clear-cut as Volkanovski dominated Holloway over five rounds to defend his belt with ease.

Since then, Holloway remained the No. 1 contender at featherweight, but a fourth fight against Volkanovski didn’t make sense given their history. Ultimately, Volkanovski lost his belt by KO to Ilia Topuria, while Holloway moved up to lightweight and knocked out Justin Gaethje to win the BMF belt.

Now, with Max Holloway as the BMF champion, and Alexander Volkanovski without the featherweight title, the Aussie is eyeing a fourth fight with the Hawaiian.

“Would I fight him (Holloway)? I mean, now that he’s got a BMF we might have to do this, you know what I mean? I was always sitting there like, ‘How could you do it?’ But maybe there is that something there, there’s a BMF now. For me, it’s 3-0, how can you get yourself out of bed for that? A BMF is something I haven’t touched before, so maybe we can do that, you know? So we’ll see what happens,” Volkanovski said to mainevent.

A fourth fight between Volkanovski and Holloway for the BMF belt would be intriguing, but many fans are hoping the Hawaiian faces Topuria next for the featherweight belt. Should Holloway win that fight and become the champ, then the fourth fight becomes more realistic as Volkanovski will likely get a title shot once he is ready to return.

Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) is coming off a KO loss to Ilia Topuria in February to lose his featherweight title. Before that, he was knocked out by Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in a fight he took on short notice. His last win came in July of 2023 when he beat Yair Rodriguez by TKO.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Volkanovski Max Holloway UFC

