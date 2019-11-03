Nate Diaz won’t get immediate rematch with Jorge Masvidal, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White said that Nate Diaz won’t get an immediate rematch against Jorge Masvidal after their fight at UFC 244 ended in controversial fashion.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 244, White said an immediate rematch will not be in order between Diaz and Masvidal.

Dana White says he's not interested in a Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz rematch after the controversial stoppage in the main event of #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/YS9fFjxoZU — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) November 3, 2019

The fight ended at the end of the third round when the cageside doctor called a stop to the bout due to some nasty cuts Diaz suffered over his right eye. Diaz pleaded with the doctor to continue fighting, but the physician called off the fight anyways.

Immediately after the fight ended, it appeared as though White was not a fan of the stoppage as he seemed visibly upset when he entered the Octagon. However, after seeing Diaz’s eye in the back after the event, White changed his tune.

Here’s what White said in a scrum with reporters following the event about Diaz’s cut.

“Obviously when you put on an event you want a definitive, spectacular finish, things like that. But you don’t get it all the time. Tonight was a big night, it was a good night, and it was a good fight between two tough, durable guys, and these things happen. When the fight first ended I was like, ‘Come on man, you guys didn’t stop the Tyson Fury fight.’ But it wasn’t these guys. It was those guys over in Vegas. I thought the fight should have gone on. Then I just went and saw Nate in the other room (backstage) and I was looking at him and going, ‘Eh, maybe the fight shouldn’t have gone on.’ His eyebrow is flopped over like this, he’s got another cut underneath the eye. It’s really easy for me to say, ‘Oh this is bullsh*t’ while I’m sitting in my comfortable chair on the side of the Octagon and my eyebrow isn’t flipped over my eye. It probably should have been stopped,” White said.

