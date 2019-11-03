UFC 244 Results: Jorge Masvidal defeats Nate Diaz (Highlights)

A welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal headlines tonight’s UFC 244 event, with the winner being awarded the promotions new BMF Title.

Nate Diaz (20-11 MMA) was most recently seen in action at August’s UFC 241 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

Following his impressive victory over ‘Showtime’, the Stockton Native called for a fight with Jorge Masvidal to determine who is the ‘baddest mother*cker’ in the game.

Masvidal (34-13 MMA) is coming off a record-setting first round knockout victory over Ben Askren which occurred at July’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas.

The spectacular flying knee finish served as ‘Gamebred’s’ second knockout victory in a row, as he had previously starched Darren Till at UFC London.

Round one of the UFC 244 main event begins and Masvidal fakes a flying knee. Diaz with immediate pressure. He lands a jab. Masvidal fires back with a kick and the fighters clinch. The chants of “Diaz” fill MSG. Masvidal breaks free and lands a head kick followed by an elbow. Nate goes to the ground. Masvidal follows him there and begins unloading bombs. Diaz is covering up. Jorge continues his assault. Nate is a bloody mess and we are only two minutes into the fight. Masvidal is standing looking to drop down some punches on Diaz. He lands some good body shots. Diaz with a front kick from off his back. He taunts Masvidal and tells him to step into his guard. Jorge doesn’t got for it and Diaz stands back up. Masvidal with a nice kick to the body. Nate forces ‘Gamebred’ against the cage and lands a knee. Jorge reverses the position and connects with a nice elbow. The fighters break and Diaz comes forward with a big right hand. Jorge eats it and smiles at Nate as they clinch against the cage. Diaz is staying busy here. The fighters break and Jorge Masvidal lands a low kick. Nate Diaz responds with a flurry of short punches. He goes to the body with a front kick. Another big shot from Diaz. This time a left. The horn sounds to end round one.

Diaz tags Masvidal and then Masvidal blows a kiss to the crowd. Unreal! #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/mKp0b5lLJd — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Round two of the UFC 244 main event begins and Nate Diaz comes charging out with a flurry. Jorge side steps and lands a low kick. Diaz attempts to fire back but misses. Nate with a wild flurry of punches. Masvidal ducks under and steps out. Diaz continues to force the pressure but eats a kick to the body. Nate with a left hand over the top. The fighters trade body kicks. Jorge Masvidal with a good left hook. Nate comes forward with a jab and then a pair of kicks. ‘Gamebred’ replies with a right hand and then a body shot and Nate Diaz is down again. Masvidal tells him to get back up and the Stockton native does just that. The crowd once again chants ‘Diaz”. Masvidal with a nice right hand. Diaz forces the clinch and lands a knee. Masvidal switches the positions and chooses to break free. He lands a straight right and then reengages in the clinch. Diaz with some hammer fists to the thigh. Big punches from Jorge Masvidal. He lands a brutal left to the body. He follows that up with a pair of knees. Diaz continues to stay in this fight but he is getting beaten up. One minute remains in round two. Jorge takes the back of Nate and slams him to the floor. He begins working some ground and pound as Diaz attempts to gain his footing. Nate rolls and winds up on top but Masvidal scrambles through and takes the back. Diaz is looking to lockup a leg lock now. Jorge scrambles out and lands a right hand before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 244 main event begins and Masvidal lands a low kick. Diaz comes forward with pressure and lands a right hand. Nate is putting punches together now. He has to know he is behind on the judges scorecards. Masvidal with a big right and then a kick to the body. Diaz fires back with a right hand. ‘Gamebred’ with another hard kick to the body. Jorge charges in with a combination and forces the clinch. The fighters break and both men land clean punches. Nate Diaz with a big right hand. Masvidal with another good body kick. Those are hurting the Stockton Slugger. Jorge with another big right hand over the top. These guys are just throwing leather. Nate with a right hand and then a knee from the clinch. He presses Masvidal against the cage and lands another good knee. Jorge switches the position and lands a knee of his own. Diaz begins slapping him from the position. He switches to knees but Masvidal refuses to let go. Diaz attempts a trip but Masvidal is wise to it. Nate pulls guard and Jorge immediately begins raining down punches. Both men appear to be talking to each other now. Nate slaps Jorge from off his back. Masvidal answers with a huge elbow and some ground and pound before the horn sounds to end round three.

The doctor calls the fight in between rounds due to a cut.

Official UFC 244 Result: Jorge Masvidal def. Nate Diaz via TKO (cut) at 5:00 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Jorge Masvidal fight next following his TKO victory over Nate Diaz at tonight’s UFC 244 event in New York? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 2, 2019