Sean O’Malley ‘sad’ over Conor McGregor’s recent social media jabs at him: “F*** Conor”

By Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was caught off guard when Conor McGregor called him out in hostile fashion in a recent social media rant.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor

O’Malley is fresh off a dominant title defense against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 earlier this year. He’s expected to face top contender Merab Dvalishvili for his next fight, potentially at UFC 306 in September at the Las Vegas Sphere.

As he prepares for his next title defense, O’Malley has teased a future crossover bout against boxing star Ryan Garcia. Garcia, despite missing weight against Devin Haney, handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first career defeat on April 20.

In reaction to Garcia’s antics and positive PED test, McGregor aimed at the boxing star on social media and criticized him for using a banned substance. He invoked O’Malley’s name after the UFC bantamweight champion tested positive for the same substance, Ostarine, earlier in his career.

McGregor also challenged O’Malley to a sparring match ahead of the former’s UFC return at UFC 303.

Sean O’Malley responds to Conor McGregor’s hostile offer to spar

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley responded to McGregor’s social media rant.

“F*** Conor, man,” O’Malley reacted to McGregor’s taunt. “I’ve seen a lot of people being like ‘Damn, I bet Suga’s sad, he always talks nothing but great about Conor, he’s his f***** idol’,” “He just went on a little tweet rant, f**** booger sugared up, talking s***…

“I was more sad than mad. Now I cannot wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely just sleep him. I’m turning up, I’m changing up real quick. F*** Conor.”

O’Malley’s harsh response comes after numerous occasions in which the UFC star has praised McGregor for his accomplishments. The two also met at an NFL game last year and seemed to be on friendly terms.

Their relationship has taken an abrupt turn in recent days.

McGregor will face Michael Chandler in his UFC return on June 29. It’s his first UFC bout since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

O’Malley respects McGregor for his accomplishments inside the cage. Outside of it, it appears O’Malley’s admiration of McGregor has worn thin.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

WATCH | The Rock starts MMA training to prepare for starring role of 'The Smashing Machine'

Josh Evanoff - May 6, 2024
Demetrious Johnson, Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson criticizes UFC's decision to make Alexandre Pantoja/Steve Erceg the UFC 301 headliner: 'It's very frustrating!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson feels the promotion shouldn’t continue to book flyweight pay-per-view main events after UFC 301.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski open to fourth fight with Max Holloway for the BMF belt

Cole Shelton - May 6, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski would fight Max Holloway again as long as the BMF title is up for grabs.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall sounds off on Jon Jones avoiding a fight against him: "The guy's playing games again"

Josh Evanoff - May 6, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is unsure that Jon Jones will ever fight him.

Chael Sonnen, Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Chael Sonnen blasts Charles Oliveira's 'list of demands' associated with Conor McGregor/Michael Chandler backup role

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

Chael Sonnen thinks Charles Oliveira might’ve blown his chances at being the backup fighter to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier responds to Islam Makhachev calling him an "easy fight" ahead of UFC 302

Cole Shelton - May 6, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier credits 'smart' Jon Jones after Alex Pereira fight pitch: "I would've done what Jon is doing!"

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier gave his former adversary, Jon Jones props on his latest callout of UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira.

Benoît Saint-Denis
UFC

Benoît Saint-Denis calls surging lightweight his 'dream fight' and not Islam Makhachev

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Benoît Saint-Denis has a name in mind as his most desirable fight in the 155lb division, and it’s not Islam Makhachev.

Matt Brown
UFC

Matt Brown announces his retirement from the UFC

Susan Cox - May 6, 2024

Veteran welterweight Matt Brown has announced his retirement from the UFC.

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Video | Sean O’Malley shares footage of previous sparring session with Alexandre Pantoja

Susan Cox - May 6, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is sharing footage of the previous sparring session he had with Alexandre Pantoja.