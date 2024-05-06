Sean O’Malley ‘sad’ over Conor McGregor’s recent social media jabs at him: “F*** Conor”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was caught off guard when Conor McGregor called him out in hostile fashion in a recent social media rant.

O’Malley is fresh off a dominant title defense against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 earlier this year. He’s expected to face top contender Merab Dvalishvili for his next fight, potentially at UFC 306 in September at the Las Vegas Sphere.

As he prepares for his next title defense, O’Malley has teased a future crossover bout against boxing star Ryan Garcia. Garcia, despite missing weight against Devin Haney, handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first career defeat on April 20.

In reaction to Garcia’s antics and positive PED test, McGregor aimed at the boxing star on social media and criticized him for using a banned substance. He invoked O’Malley’s name after the UFC bantamweight champion tested positive for the same substance, Ostarine, earlier in his career.

McGregor also challenged O’Malley to a sparring match ahead of the former’s UFC return at UFC 303.