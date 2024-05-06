Sean O’Malley ‘sad’ over Conor McGregor’s recent social media jabs at him: “F*** Conor”
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was caught off guard when Conor McGregor called him out in hostile fashion in a recent social media rant.
O’Malley is fresh off a dominant title defense against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 earlier this year. He’s expected to face top contender Merab Dvalishvili for his next fight, potentially at UFC 306 in September at the Las Vegas Sphere.
As he prepares for his next title defense, O’Malley has teased a future crossover bout against boxing star Ryan Garcia. Garcia, despite missing weight against Devin Haney, handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first career defeat on April 20.
In reaction to Garcia’s antics and positive PED test, McGregor aimed at the boxing star on social media and criticized him for using a banned substance. He invoked O’Malley’s name after the UFC bantamweight champion tested positive for the same substance, Ostarine, earlier in his career.
McGregor also challenged O’Malley to a sparring match ahead of the former’s UFC return at UFC 303.
Sean O’Malley responds to Conor McGregor’s hostile offer to spar
During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley responded to McGregor’s social media rant.
“F*** Conor, man,” O’Malley reacted to McGregor’s taunt. “I’ve seen a lot of people being like ‘Damn, I bet Suga’s sad, he always talks nothing but great about Conor, he’s his f***** idol’,” “He just went on a little tweet rant, f**** booger sugared up, talking s***…
“I was more sad than mad. Now I cannot wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely just sleep him. I’m turning up, I’m changing up real quick. F*** Conor.”
O’Malley’s harsh response comes after numerous occasions in which the UFC star has praised McGregor for his accomplishments. The two also met at an NFL game last year and seemed to be on friendly terms.
Their relationship has taken an abrupt turn in recent days.
McGregor will face Michael Chandler in his UFC return on June 29. It’s his first UFC bout since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
O’Malley respects McGregor for his accomplishments inside the cage. Outside of it, it appears O’Malley’s admiration of McGregor has worn thin.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
