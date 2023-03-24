Jorge Masvidal reacts after Joe Rogan suggests he is better than a prime Georges St-Pierre: “That’s a real life notch for me right there”

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Joe Rogan’s recent praise.

‘Gamebred’ is currently slated to return at UFC 287 in Miami next month against Gilbert Burns. The bout will be the former title challenger’s first in over a year. Masvidal has famously been out of action since his decision defeat to Colby Covington last March at UFC 272.

Ahead of his return, the welterweight contender has received some high praise from Joe Rogan. During a recent edition of his podcast, the UFC commentator discussed Masvidal’s return. There, Rogan opined that the former title challenger might be a better fighter than former two-weight champion Georges St-Pierre.

The comments proved to be controversial. Names such as Chael Sonnen opined that Rogan likely had to be on drugs to make the comments. Despite the backlash, Masvidal is grateful for the praise from the podcaster, as he stated in an interview with MMA Junkie Radio.

There, Masvidal stated that Rogan’s praise meant a lot to him. It also meant a lot considering the commentator’s amount of knowledge when it comes to combat sports.

“Joe’s been watching the sport forever, and he truly is like an encyclopedia,” Jorge Masvidal told MMA Junkie Radio. “I was just with Joe, I got back from Texas. We’re like talking boxing and there’s not a name that I threw out that this guy doesn’t know and hasn’t digested 20 fights of this individual. … Every fight, every fighter that I brought up, he’s like, ‘Yeah, I remember so-and-so, he took him out in the seventh round.’ He’s just an encyclopedia of wealth for the sport.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

“So, for him to consider me one of the better fighters to have ever lived is – f*ck man, that’s a real life notch for me right there, man. That guy, I consider him a f*ckin true connoisseur of the sport. He calls it the way he is and stuff in fights. I don’t think he’s a biased dude, man. So, I really enjoy his commentary as well. I just feel like that’s f*cking awesome that he put me up there like that.”

