Chael Sonnen claims Joe Rogan “is on drugs” after his take on Jorge Masvidal being a better fighter than Georges St-Pierre

Chael Sonnen is known for having no filter when voicing his thoughts to his audience. The fighter-turned-analyst weighed in on Joe Rogan’s recent comments regarding Jorge Masvidal and two-time UFC champion Georges St-Pierre.

Rogan believes the sport has evolved so much over the years that Masvidal is technically the more skilled fighter than St-Pierre during his time as UFC welterweight champion.

Sonnen was stunned by Rogan’s view and dedicated a six-minute video on his YouTube channel titled “Joe Rogan’s on Drugs.”

“He (Rogan) put (Jorge) Masvidal over as an example that today’s welterweights are far superior and they’re better than Georges St-Pierre,” Chael Sonnen explained. “We should just dismiss this. What Joe said and how he did this math is very common, but I would like to correct you to what a non-420 mind can come up with. Joe got to that point by stating that the competition is harder now than it was then. What does the competition have to do with the guy?”

Trying to assess Rogan’s take, Sonnen steered towards St-Pierre’s notable victories against Josh Koscheck, Matt Hughes, and Nick Diaz. Not only did Sonnen highlights the victories, but he also brought to his audience’s attention that St-Pierre was able to defeat those names at their own game.

Chael Sonnen praises Georges St-Pierre’s UFC resume

“What kind of divisible are you going to put in when Georges goes out there and dominates a wrestling champion like Josh Koscheck,” Chael Sonnen explained. “Or knocks out a world champion like Matt Hughes? Or passes the guard of a Jiu-Jitsu ace like Nick Diaz? What kind of equation are you putting into the gap? Which 170-pounder out there do you believe Georges cannot take down? Let’s just start with that.”

“You cannot deduce one entity by drawing a conclusion to others, and if you do it, we should dismiss you,” Chael Sonnen continued. “And we should tell the kids in the backseat, ‘That guy is on drugs.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

