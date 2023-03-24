Rafael dos Anjos reveals plans to retire at the end of his current UFC contract: “Martial arts changed my life”

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has revealed his retirement plans.

The Brazilian has been out of action since his clash with Bryan Barberena in December. In that outing at UFC Orlando, dos Anjos secured the win by second-round submission. The victory was a big one for the former champion, as it was his third in his last four octagon appearances. Dos Anjos had previously defeated Paul Felder and Renato Moicano in that stretch.

As of now, the former UFC lightweight champion is yet to schedule his return to the octagon. However, whenever dos Anjos does return, it’ll be one of his last times in the cage. In a recent Twitter Q&A with fans, the former titleholder revealed his plans to retire at the end of his UFC contract.

Rafael dos Anjos did state that he does have seven additional fights left on his contract. The Brazilian plans to contest all of those fights at welterweight. Along with that, dos Anjos also let fans in on his plans for when he hangs up the gloves.

The former UFC lightweight titleholder stated that he plans to open a gym in retirement. Dos Anjos stated that mixed-martial arts had changed his life, and he would like to provide that opportunity to others.

Got 15min…ask me something — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 24, 2023

“Got 15min…ask me something”

I’m looking to finish my contact with Ufc, 7 more fights at 170. After that I’m planing to open a gym and teach martial arts. Martial arts changed my life and I’m looking forward to change other people’s life — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 24, 2023

“How long do you plan to compete? Do you do fight in other organizations after UFC or maybe grappling competitions after? Coach?”

“I’m looking to finish my contact with Ufc, 7 more fights at 170. After that I’m planing to open a gym and teach martial arts. Martial arts changed my life and I’m looking forward to change other people’s life”

What do you make of this news? Who do you want to see Rafael dos Anjos fight in his return? What do you make of his retirement comments? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!