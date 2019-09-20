Jorge Masvidal gives timeframe for retirement from MMA

Jorge Masvidal is currently in the prime of his fighting life, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have an exit strategy.

Speaking on SportsCenter on Thursday, Masvidal gave a loose timeframe for his retirement from mixed martial arts. The good news, for Masvidal fans, is that it sounds like it’s still a ways off.

“This year is going to be a great year, next year is going to be even better,” Masvidal said (via MMA News).

“I got about four years left in me,” he added.

In the same interview, Jorge Masvidal discussed his current focus on finishing fights and attempting to “take the judges out of the equation.”

“That’s all my mind has been on, is eliminating people off the planet earth,” he said.

Masvidal will next take to the cage at UFC 244 on November 2, when he will battle a fighter not unlike himself in Nate Diaz. The pair will collide for the first and only BMF title.

Jorge Masvidal is currently on a two-fight win-streak. In his most recent contest, he shattered the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history, levelling the formerly undefeated Ben Askren with a flying knee in just five seconds. Prior to that, he delivered a devastating, one-punch knockout of former welterweight title challenger Darren Till, who had never been knocked out previously.

This win-streak was preceded by a pair of decision losses to former welterweight title challengers Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Demian Maia.

Masvidal has been fighting professionally May of 2003 — but as the video below reveals, his fighting career runs far deeper than that.

What do you think Jorge Masvidal will accomplish before his planned retirement in roughly four years?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/20/2019.