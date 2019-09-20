Dana White shares timeframe for BMF belt reveal

We’re all waiting to get a look at the BMF belt that will be on the line when Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz collide in the UFC 244 main event, and from the sounds of it, we’re going to have to wait a little longer.

Speaking during a fan Q&A on Twitter, UFC President Dana White was asked when fans will get a sneak peak of this new UFC belt. He claimed the belt will be revealed the week of UFC 244 — so sometime in the days ahead of November 2.

Q: Can we get a sneak peek at the BMF belt??? #AskDana

– @attymcyoloswag A: pic.twitter.com/dD9ogJUtZn — Dana White (@danawhite) September 19, 2019

“It will be ready the week of the fight,” White said. “I will be bringing the belt to New York, and I will present it to the world, the week of the event, here in New York City.”

In the same Q&A session, Dana White also reiterated that Diaz and Masvidal’s BMF title fight will be a one-off. There will be no further BMF title fights, no BMF division, and no BMF rankings.

“This is a one and done,” he said. “This is a one-time fight.”

The BMF title was conceived by Nate Diaz, shortly after he returned from a three-year hiatus to defeat Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision at UFC 241. He subsequent called out Jorge Masvidal, who promptly agreed to the fight.

Dana White later revealed that a belt will actually be created for this matchup. While many fans have been receptive of this idea, others — and some fighters — have been critical of the notion.

What do you think the UFC’s first and only BMF belt will look like? Who do you think will leave the cage with this belt strapped around their waist? Join the conversation in the comments section below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/20/2019.