Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs GSP possible if Ferguson is unavailable

While many have called for Tony Ferguson to be the next matchup for lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC President Dana White has another opponent in mind if “El Cucuy” doesn’t make it to a fight with the champion.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White said that Ferguson is next in line, despite the fact that there have been four previous booking attempts that have failed between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov.

“Tony Ferguson is the fight that needs to happen,” he said. “We’ve tried to do it four other times, so hopefully we can get it done this time. But that’s the fight that makes sense.”

Recently, Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports that “The Eagle” would not be fighting Tony Ferguson next and that they were targeting former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre instead.

Now it sounds like Dana White is interested in making that matchup as well, telling TMZ that if Tony Ferguson doesn’t take the fight against Khabib, he’d be willing to talk to the former champion.

“That can happen too,” White said. “We’ll see what happens with Tony. Tony’s had opportunities before that he didn’t take, so if he doesn’t, then I would interested in talking about GSP.”

Recently during an appearance in Las Vegas, Nevada, ‘GSP’ was asked about a possible fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov where he reiterated that he is retired. When asked who should fight the lightweight champion, his answer was also Tony Ferguson.

Most recently, Nurmagomedov defended his title at UFC 242 against interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, who he defeated by third-round submission.

The last time Georges St-Pierre was seen inside the Octagon, he defeated former middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to become one of just a few fighters to capture titles in two weight classes. Shortly after his victory, St-Pierre retired from MMA once again, and hasn’t competed since.

If Tony Ferguson does not fight Khabib Nurmagomedov next, would you like to see Georges St-Pierre return and fight for the lightweight title?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/20/2019.