Terrance McKinney plans to silence the crowd at UFC 283 with a KO win over Ismael Bonfim: “I think it might be something crazy, fans should expect something insane”

Terrance McKinney has said his dream was to fight in Brazil and he now gets his wish at UFC 283.

McKinney is set to face Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Although McKinney is fighting a UFC newcomer, he says the reason he took this fight is because it is in Brazil, which has been his dream to fight there.

“It was offered to me and it was my dream to go to Brazil so it was a no-brainer,” McKinney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I get to go into enemy territory and how fun is that.”

With McKinney’s goal of wanting to fight in Brazil, he says the opponent didn’t matter. Instead, he just wanted to fight and get paid, regardless of who he was fighting.

“Nope, I’ll take whatever, bring me the money. I got a child, man, I need it all… He is a really good boxer but the power edge goes to me,” McKinney said. “Once we get into those exchanges the world will see. When I rock him (I think he will shoot). But, just my size, I think he is a black belt, but just my size is going to give him a really hard time.”

Once Terrance McKinney began to study Ismael Bonfim, he got more confident he would finish this fight early. McKinney says he doesn’t expect the fight to last longer than two-and-a-half minutes and also expects to get the knockout with something crazy.

“I’m looking to keep the 100 percent finish rate intact. I want the knockout in this fight, but if the submission presents itself, I’ll take either,” McKinney said. “This is mixed martial arts, it isn’t kickboxing… I just think I’m too long, within two minutes and 30 seconds at the longest. I think it might be something crazy, fans should expect something insane. I’m going to silence the crowd.”

Should McKinney get his hand raised on Saturday at UFC 283, he hopes a ranked opponent is next.

“I think this puts me, lord willing with a new contract and fighting tougher opponents. By tougher opponents, I mean ranked opponents,” McKinney said.

