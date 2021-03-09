Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya “doesn’t really need to happen,” says Daniel Cormier

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier is no longer interested in a potential super fight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya.

Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, and Adesanya the reigning middleweight champion, are two of the fiercest rivals in MMA at present—to the point that a future fight between them seemed almost inevitable.

After Adesanya lost a decision to reigning light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 last weekend, however, Cormier has lost interest in this potential matchup.

By his estimation, it wouldn’t be nearly as competitive as fight fans once believed.

“Watching [Adesanya] do what he did at [middleweight] makes you believe he could go with anybody, and because of the skillset, you believe he could beat a Jones,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani.

“Today, after watching [UFC 259] last Saturday, I believe Jones would be too big for him,” Cormier added. “That fight, for as much intrigue as there was, for me, it doesn’t really need to happen.”

Prior to losing to Blachowicz at UFC 259, Israel Adesanya had never been beaten as a professional mixed martial artist, having gone 20-0 with wins over stars like Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares and Marvin Vettori.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, only has one loss on his record: a controversial 2009 disqualification loss against Matt Hamill. Highlights of his incredible record include wins over Dominick Reyes, Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, Alexander Gustafsson (twice) Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Ryan Bader, Brandon Vera, and more.

After watching Israel Adesanya come up short against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, do you have any interest in seeing him fight Jon Jones down the road? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.