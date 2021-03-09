Just Scrap Radio Ep. 31 with Dan Ige, Eryk Anders, Jonathan Martinez and Jason Witt

The 31st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 21.

We’re first joined by ninth-ranked UFC featherweight, Dan Ige (2:09). Next, UFC middleweight, Eryk Anders (17:08) joins the show. UFC bantamweight, Jonathan Martinez (30:20) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC welterweight, Jason Witt (38:03).

Dan Ige opens up the show to quickly touch on his UFC Fight Island loss to Calvin Kattar. The Hawaiian then talks about the canceled Ryan Hall fight and how Ige had a feeling Hall would end up pulling out. Ige then talks about how he needed to fight on this date due to his wife having a baby soon. Dan Ige then closes it to preview and give his prediction for his fight against Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21.

Eryk Anders then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 21 fight against Darren Stewart. Eryk touches on his canceled fight back in November and him still sitting on his loss to Jotko last May. Anders also revealed he switched camps and went to Fight Ready to work with Eddie Cha and learned some wrestling with Henry Cejudo.

Jonathan Martinez joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 21 fight against Davey Grant. The bantamweight contender admits he was surprised he didn’t get a ranked opponent after his win over Thomas Almeida but knows he has to beat everyone eventually. Jonathan also touches on why he thinks the UFC will keep him away from Sean O’Malley.

Jason Witt closes out the show to preview his UFC Vegas 21 fight against Matthew Semelsberger. Jason talks about a potential move to lightweight and how his second UFC fight was more like him compared to his short-notice debut. Witt also talks about working under James Krause and how much his guidance has helped him.

