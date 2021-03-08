Daniel Cormier still believes Jon Jones is the best light heavyweight alive

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones is still the best light heavyweight in the world.

After Jan Blachowicz defeated Israel Adesanya to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time, many wondered how he would do against Jon Jones. After the Pole won the vacant belt, he told BJPENN.com that Jones went up to heavyweight because of him. However, according to Cormier, the former UFC champ-champ says “Bones” is still the best light heavyweight.

“Even today, for as much as we love Jan Blachowicz and how great he did, I still think that Jones is the best 205-pounder in the world,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani.

Although Blachowicz has proven himself as a force at light heavyweight as of late, Jones has too good of a legacy to overlook. Despite some thinking Bones is past his prime, he still beat Dominick Reyes last time out and although he isn’t finishing his fights, he still is getting his hand raised. But, Blachowicz is finishing his fights while Jones isn’t which is why some may think the Pole would be the one to beat Jones.

Yet, Jones has and still looked unbeatable and Cormier does have a point that Jones is the best light heavyweight alive. But, if Blachowicz continues to rack up wins and continues to look impressive, maybe this is a different conversation in a year or two.

Jon Jones has not fought since he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his belt. He then vacated the light heavyweight title to make a move up to heavyweight. He is set to face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 later this year for the heavyweight belt.

Before the win over Reyes, Jones beat Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith by decision and also holds notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, and Shogun Rua among others.

