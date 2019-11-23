Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes opening betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming UFC light heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones and challenger Dominick Reyes.

The UFC made the fight official this week following the original report by BJPenn.com’s own Chris Taylor. The Jones vs. Reyes title fight is expected to headline UFC 247, which is scheduled to take place on February 8 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The online sportsbook BetOnline first revealed the odds for Jones vs. Reyes. Check them out below, courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.

UFC 247 Odds

Jon Jones -400

Dominick Reyes +300

The oddsmakers pegged Jones as a -400 betting favorite. This means that a $400 bet would win you $100. Reyes, meanwhile, opened as a +300 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $300.

It’s not surprising to see Jones open up as a heavy favorite despite Reyes being an undefeated fighter. After all, Jones is regarded by many as the greatest fighter in MMA history. The 32-year-old American is 25-1, 1 NC in his career and is unbeaten dating back to his lone career loss to Matt Hamill in 2009 via controversial DQ. Jones is currently riding a three-fight win streak with victories over Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, and Alexander Gustafsson. He is a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion and has defended the title 10 times overall. Jones is currently riding a 17-fight unbeaten streak.

As for Reyes, the challenger is a perfect 12-0 so far in his young MMA career, including a pristine 6-0 mark inside the Octagon. The 29-year-old American is coming off the biggest win of his career, a first-round KO over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, and it was a win that earned him this title shot with Jones. The champion chose Reyes as his next opponent over the likes of Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz, saying he’s the most dangerous fight out there of all possible opponents. We will find out next February is Reyes has what it takes to dethrone the champion.

Would you take a shot on Dominick Reyes as the betting underdog against Jon Jones?