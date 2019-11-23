Pros react after Deontay Wilder KO’s Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-0-1) put his title on the line in a rematch against Luis Ortiz tonight in Las Vegas.

Wilder and Ortiz had first met in March of 2018, with Wilder emerging victorious with a tenth round TKO.

Since their first encounter, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had competed on two different occasions, going 1-0-1 in those contests. During that stretch, Wilder fought Tyson Fury to a draw and then most recently had defeated Dominic Breazeale by first round knockout.

Meanwhile, after suffering his first career setback to Wilder in New York, Luis Ortiz had since won three straight fights. During his recent win streak, Ortiz had scored TKO victories over Răzvan Cojanu and Travis Kauffman, before most recently defeating Christian Hammer by unanimous decision.

According to ESPN both Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz were be paid handsomely for tonight’s highly anticipated rematch. Check out the official fighter salaries here.

Tonight’s fight had a very slow start. With that said, Luis Ortiz had used his edge in volume to outpoint ‘The Bronze Bomber’ through the opening six rounds.

However, in round seven everything changed thanks to the surreal power of Deontay Wilder.

The reigning champion connects with a huge punch that sent Ortiz crashing to the canvas midway through the seventh round.

It marked another highlight reel win for the reigning WBC heavyweight champion who is expected to rematch Tyson Fury next.

Check out how the pros reacted to Deontay Wilder knocking out Luis Ortiz below:

Wilder got that insane power!! The real question though….Just how tough does that make the Gypsy King??? Let's get the rematch! #WilderFury2 #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/T6sLBBlx6W — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 24, 2019

Wilder is an animal 👏🏽 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 24, 2019

Deontay Wilder said that you have to be perfect for 12 rounds. All he needs is two seconds. Ortiz was nearly perfect for 7 rounds. Wilder needed one punch to crucify a man. #WilderOrtiz2 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) November 24, 2019

One-punch power! Head-rocking right shown on replays and crowd oohs in unison… — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) November 24, 2019

Nobody is Messing with Wilder, but I need to see him fight Ruiz 😭 — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) November 24, 2019

Bombbbbbbb squaaaaad — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 24, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 23, 2019

