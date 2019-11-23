Pros react after Deontay Wilder KO’s Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas

By
Chris Taylor
-
Deontay Wilder
Image: Deontay Wilder on Instagram

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-0-1) put his title on the line in a rematch against Luis Ortiz tonight in Las Vegas.

Wilder and Ortiz had first met in March of 2018, with Wilder emerging victorious with a tenth round TKO.

Since their first encounter, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had competed on two different occasions, going 1-0-1 in those contests. During that stretch, Wilder fought Tyson Fury to a draw and then most recently had defeated Dominic Breazeale by first round knockout.

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Joe Rogan
Image: Showtime Boxing on Instagram

Meanwhile, after suffering his first career setback to Wilder in New York, Luis Ortiz had since won three straight fights. During his recent win streak, Ortiz had scored TKO victories over Răzvan Cojanu and Travis Kauffman, before most recently defeating Christian Hammer by unanimous decision.

According to ESPN both Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz were be paid handsomely for tonight’s highly anticipated rematch. Check out the official fighter salaries here.

Tonight’s fight had a very slow start. With that said, Luis Ortiz had used his edge in volume to outpoint ‘The Bronze Bomber’ through the opening six rounds.

However, in round seven everything changed thanks to the surreal power of Deontay Wilder.

The reigning champion connects with a huge punch that sent Ortiz crashing to the canvas midway through the seventh round.

It marked another highlight reel win for the reigning WBC heavyweight champion who is expected to rematch Tyson Fury next.

Check out how the pros reacted to Deontay Wilder knocking out Luis Ortiz below:

Do you think we will see a rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder next, if so who wins? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 23, 2019

Stay glued to this site for all of your MMA News!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR