Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2 Results and Highlights

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (41-0-1) will puts his title on the line in a rematch against Luis Ortiz tonight in Las Vegas.

Wilder and Ortiz first met in March of 2018, with Wilder emerging victorious with a tenth round TKO.

Since their first encounter, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has competed on two different occasions, going 1-0-1 in those contests. During that stretch, Wilder fought Tyson Fury to a draw and then most recently defeated Dominic Breazeale by first round knockout.

Meanwhile, after suffering his first career setback to Wilder in New York, Luis Ortiz has since won three straight fights. During his recent win streak, Ortiz scored TKO victories over Răzvan Cojanu and Travis Kauffman, before most recently defeating Christian Hammer by unanimous decision.

According to ESPN both Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz will be paid handsomely for tonight's highly anticipated rematch.

Get all of tonight’s Wilder vs. Ortiz 2 results and highlights below:

WBC heavyweight championship – Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Luis Ortiz

WBA super bantamweight championship – Brandon Figueroa (c) vs. Julio Ceja

Vacant WBA super featherweight championship – Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores

Eduardo Ramirez def. Leduan Barthelemy via TKO in Round 4

On the undercard of tonight’s event, Deontay Wilder’s younger brother Marsellos Wilder suffered a brutal knockout loss to veteran Dustin Long. Check out that nasty KO below.

DUSTIN LONG OUT OF NOWHERE! 😱 Marsellos Wilder goes down from a big left hook after he was in control of the entire fight. WOW! #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/oX2GHMnZpE — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) November 24, 2019

